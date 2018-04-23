School Board picks 6 semifinalists for Duval County superintendent

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County School Board narrowed a pool of 26 potential superintendent candidates down to six semifinalists on Monday, taking a major step forward in the process of selecting the next leader of Duval County Public Schools.

The top six include four who currently hold the title of superintendent and two who are chief of schools in their respective districts:

Board members met over the weekend with the search firm hired to find the new superintendent and then chose a half dozen semifinalists at a meeting Monday.

Dr. Patricia Willis has been the interim superintendent since Dr. Nikolai Vitti left to take a superintendent job in Detroit.

The question facing the school board is who is best suited to run a huge school district with more than 100,000 students.

Board member Scott Shine thought the initial list of 26 candidates was missing a few names and asked the board to consider reaching out to two who currently work for school district and Clay County superintendent Addison Davis. The deadline to apply for the position was weeks ago, and the board declined to entertain Shine's request.

The six semifinalists chosen will be in town for interviews May 11 and May 12. A second round of in-person interviews with the finalist will be held May 22. The board's goal is to pick the next superintendent and offer a contract by June 1 and hopes the have the new leader in place by July 1.

