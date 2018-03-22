School district adopts 4-day school week

DENVER - Students in the Denver area will be living the dream come fall when they transition to a new 4-day school week.

Schools in the Denver suburbs and other areas around the city will operate Tuesday through Friday.

The move was made to meet state requirements for instruction time without having to extend the school year.

Of course, students may not give the school week a complete A+ as the school day will be extended. Elementary schools will begin at 7:50 a.m. and end at 3:30 p.m.

Middle and high schools will begin at 8:30 a.m. with the final bell ringing at 4:32 p.m.

The Denver Post reports the extended school day gives more time for teachers to prepare and plan for classes, a plus when it comes to hiring.

