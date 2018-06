Taco Bell will be giving customers free tacos TODAY! Because the Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of the NBA Finals last Wednesday night in Cleveland.

Taco Bell will give away one free Doritos Locos Taco to every customer at every location across the country.

The deal is valid between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on June 13, and is one taco per customer.