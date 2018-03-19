Scott halts transfer of pedestrian bridge money

Aerial shot of collapsed bridge at FIU from Miami-Dade Police Department's Crime Scene/Aviation Unit

Gov. Rick Scott put a hold Monday on the transfer of federal money for a pedestrian bridge that collapsed last week in Miami, killing six people.

Scott directed Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Dew to withhold payments for the Florida International University project.

The governor’s office said the state acted as a “pass-through” for the federal money.

“At the governor’s direction, this funding will be withheld indefinitely pending the completion of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigation,” Scott’s office said in a news release.

The $16.6 million project has been planned to receive $57,654 from the state, $13.6 million from the federal government and $2.9 million as a local contribution, according to the release.

Scott’s office did not say how much of the federal funding remains to be transferred.

News Service of Florida