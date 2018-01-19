Scott: 'No one should be texting and driving'

Gov. Rick Scott lent some support Thursday to legislative efforts aimed at making texting while driving a “primary” traffic offense.

Scott didn’t endorse the proposal (HB 33 and SB 90) or say he would sign a bill, but he voiced opposition to texting while driving during comments after a Cabinet meeting.

“I haven’t seen the bill, but I clearly think we ought to be doing something like that,” Scott told reporters. “You see too many accidents, people are distracted. No one should be texting and driving.”

The House bill, which has the support of House Speaker Richard Corcoran, got unanimous support this month from members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee and awaits an appearance before the Judiciary Committee.

The proposal would allow law-enforcement officers to stop vehicles when they see motorists texting behind the wheel.

Currently, motorists can only be charged with texting and driving if they are stopped for other offenses, such as speeding.

The House bill would allow motorists to text while in stationary vehicles and would require law-enforcement officers to inform drivers they have a right to decline a search of wireless devices.

The measure also would prohibit officers from confiscating handheld devices without warrants.

The Senate version (SB 90) has gotten through two committees and awaits an appearance before the Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations Subcommittee.

News Service of Florida