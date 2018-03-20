Scott orders flags at half-staff for bridge victims

Gov. Rick Scott on Tuesday ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of the six people who died last week when a Florida International University pedestrian bridge collapsed in Miami-Dade County.

Scott ordered that the U.S. and Florida flags be flown at hall-staff at the state Capitol in Tallahassee and at all local and state buildings in Miami-Dade.

“I have ordered the lowering of the flags this Thursday in remembrance of the victims of the bridge collapse at FIU,” Scott said in a prepared statement. “Our state continues to mourn, and we offer our sincerest condolences to their families.”

News Service of Florida