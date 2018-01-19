Scott sets execution in murder of college student

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday scheduled a Feb. 22 execution for Death Row inmate Eric Scott Branch, who was convicted of murdering a University of West Florida student in 1993.

Branch, now 46, was accused of sexually assaulting and murdering Susan Morris after accosting her when she went to her car following an evening class in January 1993, according to a 2006 Florida Supreme Court ruling.

Morris’ body was found later in nearby woods. An Escambia County jury convicted Branch in 1994 of first-degree murder and sexual battery.

News Service of Florida