Sean Tuder, Clay County native who became officer, laid to rest

MOBILE, Ala. - Funeral services were held Friday for Officer Sean Tuder of the Mobile Police Department, who was a native of Clay County.

Tuder, 30, was gunned down Sunday while serving an arrest warrant, according to authorities. A 19-year-old was taken into custody on a capital murder charge.

According to WEAR-TV in Mobile, Alabama, speakers during Tuder's memorial described the fallen officer as a selfless servant, and someone who pushed other people to do their best.

"When they call him a hero I will know they aren't just saying it. He is. He never did anything in his life without giving his all," Krissy Tuder, Officer Sean Tuder's, wife told WEAR-TV.

RELATED: Officer Sean Tuder killed with gun stolen from unlocked vehicle | Clay County native who became police officer killed in line of duty

Officer Tuder will be memorialized on the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington D.C.

The fallen officer graduated from Fleming Island High School and was a police officer in Palatka before joining the Mobile Police Department in 2016.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.