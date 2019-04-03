JSO searching for armed burglary suspect who escaped from hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect who escaped from the hospital after an armed burglary and assault in the Pine Forest neighborhood.

Officers said Lauren Owens is accused of breaking into a home in the area of St. Augustine Road and Emerson Street just before midnight on April 2.

The victim told investigators Owens broke in through a window and then grabbed a kitchen knife and attacked the victim. After a brief fight, investigators said he was able to get Owens out of the house.

They said Owens went to Memorial Hospital and was treated for cuts to his hand. Police told him he was under arrest while at the hospital but he managed to escape when the officer left the room to speak to doctors.

Surveillance video caught Owens leaving the hospital shortly after leaving his room.

Owens was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark sweatpants, had a red pullover sweater in his hand, and a cast on his left hand which is significantly injured.

He is wanted for armed burglary, aggravated assault, criminal mischief and has a Writ of Attachment.

If you see him, call 911. Anyone who has any information in reference to his whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email: JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 if your tip leads to an arrest, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

