Search for Duval County Superintendent heats up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for a permanent Duval County superintendent is heating up. The board will start narrowing down which search firm they will use to find the right person to replace Dr. Nikolai Vitti.

Vitti left for the Detroit school system last year. Dr. Patricia Willis is the current interim superintendent.

The school board said Wednesday's meeting is a major step in the process.

Four different firms have submitted proposals outlining why they should be selected, according to the district. Once the board makes its decision, the search will pick up even more.

When it comes to replacing Dr. Nikolai Vitti, the school district has put together a profile based on what many of you have said you want in a superintendent.

In a survey distributed to nearly 1,000 parents, educators, and community members, it's clear that teachers matter to parents. Of those surveyed, 473 people said the new superintendent should not only know how to attract good teachers, but should also have the skills to keep them in Duval County classrooms.

Many also said they wanted the district's new top leader to have previous classroom experience- someone who is focused on student achievement, but is also willing to increase school funding for operations and instruction.

To make the grade, personal qualities mattered to parents as well. Those who took the survey said they want to see candidates who are not only problem solvers, but are trustworthy, approachable, and eager to promote a positive culture within the district.

The meeting begins Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The next step after this meeting will be committee interviews of proposers on Wednesday, Feb. 7. Then, the selection of the search firm is scheduled to take place in February or March.

