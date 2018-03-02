All-clear given after Code Red lockdown at Mandarin schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mandarin Oaks Elementary and Mandarin Middle were briefly placed on Code Red lockdown Friday as authorities looked for a possible intruder on campus, school district officials said.

The all-clear was given at both schools shortly after 1 p.m., said Lauren Ricks, spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools.

ALL CLEAR for Mandarin Oaks Elementary and Mandarin Middle. All students and staff a are safe. The code red has been lifted. Law enforcement has advised that there is no threat & will continue to investigate. A letter and an automated call will go home to parents and guardians. — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 2, 2018

It was not immediately clear whether police had located the person they were searching for, but authorities said there was no threat to students and staff.

Police on scene told News4Jax reporter it was a case of "see something, say something," where a student reported seeing a suspicious person on campus.

Attention Parents and Guardians of Mandarin Oaks Elementary and Mandarin Middle: The schools are on Code Red lockdown while police search for a potential unauthorized intruder at Mandarin Oaks Elementary. All students and staff are safe. pic.twitter.com/vAI9TBjvaJ — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) March 2, 2018

