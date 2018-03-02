News

All-clear given after Code Red lockdown at Mandarin schools

By Vic Micolucci - Reporter, anchor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mandarin Oaks Elementary and Mandarin Middle were briefly placed on Code Red lockdown Friday as authorities looked for a possible intruder on campus, school district officials said.

The all-clear was given at both schools shortly after 1 p.m., said Lauren Ricks, spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools.

It was not immediately clear whether police had located the person they were searching for, but authorities said there was no threat to students and staff.

Police on scene told News4Jax reporter it was a case of "see something, say something," where a student reported seeing a suspicious person on campus.

