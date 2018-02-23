Search for man who exposed himself to UNF student

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The University of North Florida Police Department is asking for help finding a man who exposed himself to another student on campus, Thursday.

UNF sent out a campus alert Thursday night warning students and asking for their help.

Police say the incident happened on the walking path between the athletic fields on campus towards Lot 18. A female student told police she was confronted by a man who pulled down his pants and exposed himself to her. She told police she moved away and ran toward the Students Wellness Complex.

UNF Police posted the alert on their website with a description of the man.

Police have also offered safety tips for students. One of the most important is reporting the information to police right away.

Another safety tip is to try to walk in groups with other people if you can, especially at night.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the UNF Police at (904) 620-2800.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.