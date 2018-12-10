Jacksonville police search for missing teenager

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the community finding a missing teenager.

Tylia Asante Hayes, 15, was reported missing late Sunday evening. Police say she was last seen leaving the YMCA on Riverside Avenue. As she left the YMCA, she reported the possibility of being followed.

It is unknown at this time where she may be. She was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, gray flip-flops and glasses. She has brown eyes, black hair and is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.