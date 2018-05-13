Missing swimmer recovered from St. Augustine Beach

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. - A massive search has turned up a missing swimmer in the waters off St. Augustine Beach around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The swimmer has been identified as an 18 year old man set to graduate from high school in two weeks.

His family said he was visiting from his home in Valdosta, Georgia.

Witnesses saw rescuers perform CPR on the teenage swimmer as they pulled him from the water.

Fire Rescue officials say the teen is in critical condition at Flagler Hospital.

Chuck Mulligan with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said four swimmers were in distress and three of them had been rescued before the search intensified for the fourth.

Helicopters, boats and jet skis were used in the search for the missing swimmer.

One of the other three swimmers rescued was a minor but all three are okay.

The four got into trouble in the water off St. Augustine Beach near the area of Ocean Trace Road

