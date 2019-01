The Jacksonville Beach Police Department is asking the public for help to find a missing 69-year-old man who has medical issues. Wes Pullman was last seen at a home in Jacksonville Beach at 5:45 p.m Saturday evening.

He was last seen wearing a green fleece shirt, blue jeans, a white Sanibel Island hat and a black backpack.

If you have any information that could help bring him home, call Jacksonville Beach police at (904) 270-1661.

