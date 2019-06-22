News

Seat belt violation leads to arrests of 2 felons

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says seat belts save lives, directly or indirectly. On Saturday afternoon, the law enforcement agency sent a tweet about two felons who were arrested with drugs after being pulled over for not wearing seat belts

FHP has not identified the two who were arrested but did say the traffic stop occurred on Avenue B at Edgewood Avenue. Recovered were a Smith and Wesson handgun, 34 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of Molly and drug paraphernalia.

 

