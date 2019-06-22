Seat belt violation leads to arrests of 2 felons

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says seat belts save lives, directly or indirectly. On Saturday afternoon, the law enforcement agency sent a tweet about two felons who were arrested with drugs after being pulled over for not wearing seat belts

FHP has not identified the two who were arrested but did say the traffic stop occurred on Avenue B at Edgewood Avenue. Recovered were a Smith and Wesson handgun, 34 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of Molly and drug paraphernalia.

Seatbelts Save Lives! Directly or Indirectly, they save lives. Traffic stop for not wearing their belt landed these two convicted felons back in jail. Great Job Troopers!

Arrested on Avenue B at Edgewood Ave.

S&W Handgun

34 grams marijuana

28 grams molly (MDMA)

Paraphernalia pic.twitter.com/vXi1IjExxb — FHPJacksonville (@FHPJacksonville) June 22, 2019

