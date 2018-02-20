Seawalk Music Festival to celebrate home-grown artists

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Local musical artists, home grown cuisine and local arts and craft vendors will be featured at the Seawalk Music Festival Saturday and Sunday in Jacksonville Beach.

The event is scheduled to run Saturday noon-8 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Admission is free, although attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket to use on the lawn. VIP passes are also available that provide seating, drink and meal tickets, plus the best view of the show. VIP passes may be purchased online at communityfirstseawalkmusicfest.com.

The musical lineup includes:

Saturday Sunday

Noon - 1pm Good Wood Band Noon -1 p.m. N.W. Izzard

1:20 p.m.- 2:20 p.m. Side Hustle 1:20 - 2:20 LPT

2:40 p.m. - 3:40 p.m. Melody Trucks Band 2:40 - 4:10 Corbitt Brothers

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. Parker Urban Trio 4:30 - 6 p.m. Grandpa’s Cough Medicine

5:20 p.m. - 6:20 p.m. Heather Gillis

6:40 p.m. - 8: p.m. Split Tone

