SeaWorld helps save a beached whale

ORLANDO, Fla., - A melon headed whale is on the road to recovery with some help from SeaWorld Orlando. The 290 pound creature was stuck on a Florida beach.

The park's rescue team and workers from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium saved the whale Friday after it was found on a beach. It is now at SeaWorld's Cetacean Rehabilitation Facility.

The whale is doing well, and has no visible injuries. Veterinarians are now determine the next step in its recovery plan. The melon headed whale will be put on antibiotics and fluids. Blood work and other tests will also be performed.

