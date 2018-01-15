SeaWorld offers free admission for Florida preschoolers

ORLANDO - Now through December 31, 2018, Florida kids ages five and younger can enjoy all the excitement of SeaWorld Orlando for free by registering for the SeaWorld Orlando Preschool Card.

SeaWorld offers an ocean of experiences that are perfect for pint-sized guests, from up-close animal encounters to breathtaking live shows. The Preschool Card also includes popular SeaWorld events such as the Seven Seas Food Festival, Electric Ocean, Halloween Spooktacular, and the fan-favorite Christmas Celebration.

This spring, preschoolers and their families can dive into Just For Kids, an event crafted especially with young guests in mind. From April 21 to May 13, families can spend their weekends dancing to the beat and learning together along with everybody’s favorite furry, finned and flippered friends during this special event.

Parents can add Aquatica, SeaWorld’s Waterpark, to their child’s Preschool Card for only $59.99 to enjoy two parks all year. From Walkabout Waters to Kata’s Kookabura Cove, young guests can explore endlessly on interactive play structures, splash zones, and miniature slides designed just for them. With the upcoming opening of Ray Rush, a new family raft ride, the Preschool Card presents a great value for families with young children in 2018.

The 2018 Preschool Card is now available for registration exclusively for Florida residents. Advance registration must be completed online and is only valid for children ages five or younger at the time of redemption at the park. Please note registration is required by May 13, 2018.

To learn more and to register for the Preschool Card, Florida residents can visit SeaWorldOrlando.com/PreschoolCard.

