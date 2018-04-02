Orca injured at SeaWorld Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando says the matriarch of its orca pod was injured two weeks ago and has not been performing in the One Ocean show recently.

On Saturday, March 17, Katina sustained an injury at the base of her dorsal fin. Veterinarians say it was a result of interactions with other members of the orca pod.

Animal care teams say they responded immediately and conducted a full exam on Katina. They add her behavior is already back to normal.

Veterinarians will continue to monitor and treat her wounds, including topical honey treatments and cold-laser therapy.

