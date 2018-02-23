Second Republican seeks Fant House seat

With Rep. Jay Fant, R-Jacksonville, running this year for attorney general, a second Republican candidate has emerged to try to succeed him in the state House.

Jacksonville Republican Mark Zeigler opened a campaign account Thursday to run in Duval County’s House District 15, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Zeigler joined Republican Wyman Duggan and Democrat Tracye Ann Polson, who opened accounts last year.

Duggan had raised $109,024 as of Jan. 31, while Polson had raised $60,339 and loaned $55,000 to the campaign, finance reports show.

Also in recent days, Royal Palm Beach Republican Laurel Bennett opened a campaign account to run this year against Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, in Palm Beach County’s House District 86, according to the Division of Elections. Willhite had raised $36,830 as of Jan. 31.

News Service of Florida