Security guard at hospital accused of having sex with corpse

MEMPHIS, TN (AP) - Authorities say a security guard at a Tennessee hospital had sex with a dead woman's body.

News outlets reported Thursday that 23-year-old Cameron Wright is charged with abuse of a corpse.

An affidavit says at least two people saw Wright having sex with a woman's corpse in a body storage room at St. Francis Hospital in Memphis.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis says in a statement that Wright has since been fired. Police say Wright has admitted to the crime.

The hospital says Wright had undergone a background check and was contracted through U.S. Security Associates.

It's unclear if Wright has a lawyer. He's set to appear in court by video on Friday.

Saint Francis Hospital-Memphis issued the following statement:

"Treating those we serve with dignity and respect is our top priority. The behavior of this individual does not represent what our hospital stands for, and these actions are completely unacceptable. We are saddened by this incident, and we are empathetic and sympathetic to the family of the patient. We contract with U.S. Security Associates for our hospital’s security services, and all officers are required to undergo thorough background checks. The security guard involved in this situation has been terminated."

