Security video captures man ripping doorbell off westside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was caught on camera pulling a doorbell off a home on the west side.

It happened in the Biltmore neighborhood near Picketville Road, just east of I-295.

In just a few days, the video has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The man who shared the video said he hopes someone recognizes the man who is seen on the video ripping a doorbell off the home.

Security video captured a man wearing sunglasses and a beanie walking up to the front door and waiting a few seconds before pulling his sleeve over his hand and reaching for the doorbell.

“(I was) just a bit annoyed,” the homeowner said. “I have to take time out of my day to drive over here and sort it all out, file a police report and whatnot, and it’s just a bit of a hassle.”

It happened in the middle of the day Friday in a neighborhood that’s typically quiet.

“No crime really takes place around here, and it’s just a bit odd,” the man said.

What’s also odd is that the home is clearly secured. There are ADT security stickers on every window and a notice that says the property is under audio and video surveillance.

“He knew what he was doing, putting his sleeve over his hand and leaving no fingerprints on anything,” the man said. “It is just an odd thing to steal.”

Other than the doorbell, the home was left untouched, but the homeowner said he still plans on adding extra security.

He’s having a new doorbell camera installed on Monday, but he said he’s hoping in the meantime that the man in the video can be identified, so as to keep him from committing other crimes in the future.

