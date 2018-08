It's time to get spicy.

Chick-fil-A is testing Spicy Chick-n-Strips in different cities across the U.S.

They've been under test in Philadelphia and Texas since last year.

Chick-fil-A announced Monday that they will keep adding cities to the trial list.

Could a city in Florida or Georgia be next? We sure hope so!

