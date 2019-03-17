Semitruck crashes with car, overturns on Normandy Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A semitruck flipped on its side after colliding with a car on Normandy Boulevard in front of Herlong Field in Jacksonville Sunday morning.

The driver of the Crowley semi-truck was not hurt but the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

There's no word on either driver's name or exactly what caused the crash that happened around 10 a.m.

Normandy Boulevard was blocked for a couple of hours while the semitruck was flipped upright, and both it and the car were towed away.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials crews worked to clean up a fuel spill left from the crash while others worked to clear crash debris from the roadway.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

