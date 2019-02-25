Semi truck overturns, spilling 570 gallons of paint thinner on roadway

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A semi tractor-trailer rig overturned at U.S. highway 1 and Lake Hampton Road around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, causing road closures, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Bill Leeper said the semi-truck flipped over spilling 570 gallons of paint thinner onto the roadway.

He said U.S. Highway 1 and County Road 121 at the Georgia state line will remain closed until the hazardous material can be cleaned up.

There's no word yet on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured in the wreck.

