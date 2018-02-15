Senate increases proposal for tourism spending

The Senate has matched the House in offering $76 million for state tourism marketing next fiscal year.

Senate President Joe Negron, R-Stuart, said Thursday the Senate has boosted funding for Visit Florida from an initial $50 million proposal after receiving revised tax-revenue projections last week.

“We were very fortunate to receive a favorable number from the estimating conference,” Negron said.

Estimates for state revenue collections were increased last Friday by about $462 million, including $181 million this year and $280.5 million for the fiscal year that will start July 1.

At $76 million, funding for the public-private Visit Florida would remain the same as during the current fiscal year.

Gov. Rick Scott has sought an increase to $100 million for next fiscal year.

Scott was expected to announce the state’s 2017 tourism numbers during a series of stops across the state on Thursday.

But his schedule was revamped because of the mass shooting Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

News Service of Florida