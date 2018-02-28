Senate likely to take up school safety

Moving quickly after the mass shooting this month that killed 17 people at a Broward County high school, the Senate likely will take up a wide-ranging school safety bill during a floor session Thursday.

The bill (SB 7026) is included on a “special order calendar,” a document that lists bills going to the floor.

The Senate Appropriations Committee approved the bill Tuesday, a day after the Rules Committee backed it.

The bill includes numerous issues, including allowing specially trained teachers to bring guns to class, raising the age from 18 to 21 to purchase rifles or other long guns and creating a commission to explore failures leading up to the massacre this month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nikolas Cruz, a former student, is charged with using a semi-automatic rifle to murder 14 students and three faculty members Feb. 14 at the Parkland school.

News Service of Florida