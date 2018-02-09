Senate targets insurance claim denials

Health insurers and health-maintenance organizations would be banned from retroactively denying claims if they verified eligibility at the time of treatment and provided authorization numbers, under a bill that moved forward Thursday in the Florida Senate.

Currently, a health insurer or HMO may retroactively deny a claim up to one year after payment.

Medicaid HMOs would be exempt from the provisions of the Senate bill (SB 162), but the state group health-insurance plan would not be exempt.

A staff analysis indicates the requirements could result in a $166,347 hit to the state group plan.

The Senate took up the bill Thursday and readied it for a vote as soon as next week.

The House version (HB 217) is in the Appropriations Committee.

News Service of Florida