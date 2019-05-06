Sentencing for drug dealer charged in overdose death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An Orange Park man convicted of selling the drugs that led to a woman’s fatal overdose will be sentenced in federal court Monday.

Earlier this year, a federal jury found Trumaine "Lucky" Muller guilty of selling heroin and fentanyl, among other charges. Investigators said Ariell Brundige, 18, her boyfriend and another man went to Muller's apartment and bought what they thought was heroin in 2016. But that heroin turned out to be fentanyl.

Brundige died of an overdose the next morning. Prosecutors said toxicology results showed Brundige had well over the lethal amount of fentanyl in her system.

Her boyfriend, Tyler Hamilton and that second man, Christopher Williams, were charged with manslaughter in the case and pleaded guilty last year.

The State Attorney’s Office had previously charged Muller with first-degree murder, but the case was moved to federal court and the murder charge was dropped.

Florida lawmakers later allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with murder if fentanyl led to a death.

Muller is now facing the maximum sentence- life in federal prison. He was scheduled to be in federal court at 9 a.m. Monday.

