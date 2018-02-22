Serial Flasher Sought by Texas police

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. - The San Antonio Police Department's Special Victims Unit is looking for a serial flasher, linked to at least 15 indecent exposure incidents in Texas since the end of 2016, KSAT reports.

The suspect can be seen in surveillance footage with his face covered, but not wearing anything between his neck and ankles. The man is accused of approaching women at businesses, typically between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., and performing a sex act on himself before running to a truck parked a short distance away.

"He is out there. He is still doing it and they need to call the police and to report him," SVU Detective Wesley Ross told KSAT.

Suspect description:

White male, light complexion

5'9", 250 pounds

35-50 years old

Wears a hat, dark sunglasses and a camouflage bandana over his face

Drives a dark blue or black Toyota Tundra with a chrome stepside

Anyone who believes they can identify this suspect is asked to call 911 or SAPD's Special Victims Unit at (210) 207-2313.

If arrested, the suspect will face multiple misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.

