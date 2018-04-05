Serial rape suspect held on $2M bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The convicted rapist charged in three additional Jacksonville sexual assaults went before a judge on Thursday.

A judge ordered Frederick Marshall, 50, to be held on a $2 million bond.

Marshall was previously convicted in a 1988 kidnapping and rape, and served seven years in prison. As a result of new DNA tests, he is now charged in three additional sexual assaults that occurred in Jacksonville from 2008 to 2009.

Marshall will return to court for another hearing April 24.

