Series of smash-and-grab car break-ins reported at Little Talbot Island

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of smash-and-grab car break-ins Friday afternoon at Little Talbot Island State Park's beach access parking lot.

Police said six vehicles had windows broken by thieves, who made off with the following from 11 people:

More than $2,700 in cash

Two bags filled with designer bathing suits

Four purses

14 credit cards and debit cards

The break-ins were discovered about 2 p.m. Friday. One of the victims got a call from his bank less than an hour later, telling him one of his credit cards had been used at two businesses on Jacksonville's Southside, according to the JSO report.

It wasn't the beach day April Bradlee and her 7-year-old daughter, Katie, had in mind.

"My friend had been wanting to try it out because we hadn't been there before," Bradlee recounted to News4Jax on Monday. "We went out. She was looking for sharks' teeth and ended up finding a sand dollar."

Bradlee was enjoying the beach with the friend and two children at Little Talbot Island Friday afternoon. But after only about an hour of beach time, she said, somebody came down to the beach to inform people that several cars in the parking lot were broken into.

She said they rushed up to the parking lot and, unfortunately, found their SUV had two broken windows and many of their belongings were gone.

"I had my ID, my credit cards, I had cash medical cards personal items in my purse," Bradlee said. "They’re stolen and she had a Vera Bradley."

Bradlee said she learned a lesson and hopes others will realize crime can happen anywhere.

"If you’re carrying any personal items, I would have them locked up inside a bag that you take to the beach with you and have the bag with you at all times, because you’re just not safe on the beach either," she said.

According to the police report, there weren't any surveillance cameras in the parking lot, but officers did gather evidence that will hopefully lead them to the person or people responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.