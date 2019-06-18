Serious injuries reported after police chase ends in Westside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two people are in the hospital after a high-speed police chase led to a crash on Jacksonville's Westside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the crash took place on Beaver Street at Chaffee Road. Around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, officers saw a car they said was speeding down West Beaver Street and the driver seemed impaired. They attempted to make a traffic stop but were led on a short chase when the car refused to stop.

The chase came to an end when the car left the road and crashed. Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the car.

One was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The other was transported with critical injuries. It is unknown at this time why the car refused to stop for officers.

