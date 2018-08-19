Settlement proposed in Adore Organic Cosmetics class action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit over claims Adore Organic Innovations violated consumer protection and warranty laws by misrepresenting the anti-aging benefits of certain products.
Class members of the Adore plant stem cell products settlement include anyone in the United States who, between Sept. 29, 2012 and April 13, 2018, purchased one or more of the following Adore Organic Innovation products marketed as containing a plant stem cell formula:
- CELLMAX Redefining Facial Cream
- CELLMAX Elite Facial Serum
- CELLMAX Superior Supplement Facial Thermal Mask
- Essence Facial Detoxifying Cleansing Cream
- Essence Facial Toner
- Essence Facial Milk
- Essence Facial Cleanser
- Snow White Facial Brightening Cream
- Dreams Multi-Active Night Cream
- Performer Sculpting Neck Serum
- Essence Facial Serum
- Essence Facial Hydrating Cream – normal to oily skin
- Essence Facial Hydrating Cream – normal to dry skin
- Advanced Firming Eye Cream
- Advanced Firming Eye Serum
- Skin Tightening Instant Face Lift
- Golden Touch Magnetic Facial Mask
- Essence Facial Collagen Mask
- Golden Touch 24k Techno-Dermis Facial Mask
- Nourishing Hand and Body Lotion — Original
- Nourishing Hand and Body Lotion — Blossom
- Nature — Intensive Body Butter
- Spirit — Calming Body Butter
- Spirit — Calming Body Peeling Scrub
- Nature — Intensive Body Peeling Scrub
Class members who provide proof of purchase are entitled to receive either a cash payment of $25 or an electronic gift card valued at 50 percent of the price they paid for the eligible products, up to a maximum of $200.
Class members who do not submit proof of purchase may file a claim to receive one $50 electronic gift card that can be used at www.AdoreCosmetics.com.
The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 21, 2018.