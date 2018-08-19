Settlement proposed in Adore Organic Cosmetics class action lawsuit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A settlement has been proposed in a class action lawsuit over claims Adore Organic Innovations violated consumer protection and warranty laws by misrepresenting the anti-aging benefits of certain products.

Class members of the Adore plant stem cell products settlement include anyone in the United States who, between Sept. 29, 2012 and April 13, 2018, purchased one or more of the following Adore Organic Innovation products marketed as containing a plant stem cell formula:

CELLMAX Redefining Facial Cream

CELLMAX Elite Facial Serum

CELLMAX Superior Supplement Facial Thermal Mask

Essence Facial Detoxifying Cleansing Cream

Essence Facial Toner

Essence Facial Milk

Essence Facial Cleanser

Snow White Facial Brightening Cream

Dreams Multi-Active Night Cream

Performer Sculpting Neck Serum

Essence Facial Serum

Essence Facial Hydrating Cream – normal to oily skin

Essence Facial Hydrating Cream – normal to dry skin

Advanced Firming Eye Cream

Advanced Firming Eye Serum

Skin Tightening Instant Face Lift

Golden Touch Magnetic Facial Mask

Essence Facial Collagen Mask

Golden Touch 24k Techno-Dermis Facial Mask

Nourishing Hand and Body Lotion — Original

Nourishing Hand and Body Lotion — Blossom

Nature — Intensive Body Butter

Spirit — Calming Body Butter

Spirit — Calming Body Peeling Scrub

Nature — Intensive Body Peeling Scrub

Class members who provide proof of purchase are entitled to receive either a cash payment of $25 or an electronic gift card valued at 50 percent of the price they paid for the eligible products, up to a maximum of $200.

Class members who do not submit proof of purchase may file a claim to receive one $50 electronic gift card that can be used at www.AdoreCosmetics.com.

The deadline to file a claim is Aug. 21, 2018.