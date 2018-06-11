Sexual battery suspect wanted by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking the public for help locating a sexual battery suspect.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said is is looking for Shateak Jones, 30. He is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 180 pounds.

Police released a booking photo of Jones that came from one of several previous arrests, but none of those were for violent crimes.

Police did not give any details about the incident that resulted in the charges, but asked anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to call JSO at 904-630-0500, 911 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

