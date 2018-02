Whether you like your drinks frozen or on the rocks,you'll have plenty of choices.

It's National Margarita Day and businesses across the country are offering special deals all day! Below are a few local restaurants to help you celebrate.

Bahama Breeze: $2.22 margaritas

Chili's: $5 margaritas throughout the reminder of the month

Hooters: margaritas for $7.95 along with a free souvenir glass

TGI Friday's: ultimate margaritas for $6.25



