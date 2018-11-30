Sheriff's office searching for owner of horse found injured in Alachua County

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - The Alachua County Sheriff's Office is searching for the owner of a horse found injured on I-75, just north of Micanopy, police said Friday.

The wandering horse could have fallen out of a trailer or could have been hit by a car, deputies said.

The horse was taken to Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic to receive treatment for road rash.

"He clearly belongs to someone, and we'd love to get them reunited," the Alachua County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook.

If you have information about the horse contact the Combined Communications Center at 352-955-1818 or Springhill Equine Veterinary Clinic directly.

