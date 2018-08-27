Shocking X-ray continues to serve as warning to parents

A photo recirculating on social media serves as a timely warning to parents that choking is always a danger.

The post was made by blogger Angela Henderson of Finlee and Me, Daily Mail reports.

Angela wrote, “Attention Parents! Do you know what this X-ray is of? A grape! A grape that was lodged in the top of a 5-year-old’s airway today.”

The original post was shared over 24,000 times.

She explained in the Facebook post above, “This sweet soul had to be operated on under general anesthesia to remove the grape. He is VERY lucky that part of his airway was open or else this could have ended badly.”

The post is just another reminder to watch what your children eat.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.