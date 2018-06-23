Shooting at Amtrak parking lot, suspect in custody police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police said someone was shot in the parking lot of the Amtrak depot parking lot just before 6 a.m. Saturday.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect is in custody.

JSO investigators said both the victim and the shooter are adults and the investigation will be handled by the Aggravated Battery Unit.

No one else was injured in the shooting at the Amtrak parking lot located at 3570 Clifford Lane in Jacksonville.

Detectives said even though the shooting happened at the train station parking lot it had noting to do to with Amtrak.

No word on a motive for the shooting.

