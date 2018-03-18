Gainesville shooting leads to SWAT stand-off

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Sunday shooting in Gainesville led to a standoff with the SWAT team.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Gainesville Police were called to a report of shots fired at home on Southwest 20th Avenue.

Detectives said after the victim arrived at the shooter's residence an argument ensued.

The argument escalated, and the shooter produced a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim.

Police say the victim was not wounded and the shooter retreated into his apartment.

Officers arrived and surrounded the apartment, and the shooter attempted to exit the complex.

Police utilized less lethal weapons in an attempt to subdue the shooter, but they were ineffective, and he went back into the apartment where he has remained.

Members of GPD’s Negotiations Response Team (NRT) are on the scene and have had limited phone conversations with the shooter.

Members of the Gainesville Police and Alachua County Sheriff’s SWAT teams are on the scene.



