Parking lot shooting leaves bullet holes in cars, buildings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting that happened around 11:36 a.m. outside a shopping center at 13460 Beach Boulevard on Saturday.

Investigators said there was an argument and several shots were fired outside the shopping center then the shooters left the area.

Detectives said several vehicles were shot up and some buildings were struck with bullets, but no one was hurt.

The investigation is ongoing but there are no descriptions of the suspects or their vehicle.

