JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville' Sherriff's Office responded to a shooting at Jacksonville University Sunday night. Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots near River City Landing Apartments off University Blvd.

Investigators have blocked traffic at University Blvd. from Liddell Ln. to Merrill Rd.

A car in front of the apartment complex had bullet holes. The sherriff''s office is describing this as an undetermined death.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.