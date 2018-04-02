Shooting victim drives away from scene, crashes in Hogan's Creek, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A shooting victim was rushed to the hospital, Sunday night, after he crashed his car in Hogan's Creek, according to police.

Detectives said calls came in of a shooting and crash around 7:20 p.m. on Jefferson Street near West 4th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the leg with non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital.

It was later determined the initial shooting happened on West 4th Street and the victim drove off, followed by the alleged gunman in a separate car.

They later crashed and the gunman ran away. No suspect information was given.

Police have not released the name of the victim. Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

