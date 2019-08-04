Shoppers on edge after deadly El Paso shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax spoke with shoppers in the Jacksonville area who said they're nervous after what happened Saturday in El Paso.

A lot of parents and grandparents were out at stores like Walmart and Target because of the tax-free weekend. The ones News4Jax spoke with all said the increasing prevalence of mass shootings has them on edge, especially with their small kids.

"It's just a sad time. People are crazy," said Nicole Jones-Whitehead, a grandmother who is back-to-school shopping this weekend with her four grandchildren.

Jones-Whitehead hadn't heard about the mass shooting in El Paso and said she couldn't believe it.

"I'm saddened by that, that someone would use this as an opportunity to take lives away from families," Jones-Whitehead said.

She said crowds make her think twice now, and that's why she's taking measures of protection.

"I'm a permit-holding grandmother, so I carry a concealed license and a weapon. I will protect my grandkids, my family and myself," Jones-Whitehead said.

News4Jax crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson said if you're in a potential active shooter situation, don't try to figure out if it's legitimate: Run.

"If you can't run, hide. Get out of sight a lot of times can help save your life. And then, if push came to shove and you find yourself face to face with the gunman, you fight with all you got to try to survive that incident," Jefferson said. "Pick up anything and everything because that gun that that person has in his hand will kill you, so you got to fight for your life."

Jefferson adds that it's hard to hit a moving target.

"Even trained police officers one-third of the time will miss a moving target, simply because it's difficult to hit unless you have the opportunity to concentrate on it and you've given a lot of time and practice to try to hit a moving target," Jefferson said. "It's just becomes very, very difficult to do."

