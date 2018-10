VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - At least four shots were fired at the Volusia Republican headquarters, shattering a window and damaging two more, according to the South Daytona Police Department and WKMG.

The shooting happened sometime between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Authorities said no one was injured.

The headquarters is located at 2841 S. Nova Road in Daytona Beach.

We are waiting to receive more information.

