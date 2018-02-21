Should you buy a bed in a box?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In the quest for a perfect night's sleep, shoppers go from one store to another looking for not only the best mattress, but the best deal. But like many things these days, you may find a better deal online.

Some people still look at buying a mattress and having it delivered to your door as a novelty. That lead us to wonder, is buying a bed in a box really a good deal?

If you've ever been mattress shopping, you know how frustrating it can be. Different brands often sell different beds in different stores. Perhaps that's part of the appeal of the bed in a box. That's a compressed foam mattress rolled or packed into a box, delivered to your doorstep.

You can order a bed in a box online with no sales pressure, and your bed comes in about a week. And if you do want to try before you buy, some popular manufacturers have teamed up with retail stores, so you can go in and lie down. For example, Leesa mattresses can be found at West Elm and Casper mattresses at certain Targets.

Be aware, these beds in a box can weigh between 60 and 140 pounds. So when you open it, place the bundle right on the base first. Then simply unwrap it. Most lack handles on the sides and can be pretty hard to lift once opened.

So what are they like to sleep on? To find out, Consumer Reports has run 41 beds in a box through its rigorous tests. The checked wear, support for different body types, firmness, bounce and pressure points.

Both the Casper and the Lull mattress are Consumer Reports best buys. Most bed in a box makers offer friendly return policies. Some over 100 days, including finding a place to donate the mattress near you. Policies may differ if the mattress is purchased from a third party retailer, like Amazon. Check before you buy, so you don't lose any sleep over it.

