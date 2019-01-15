Shutdown Swill Soda: Company names new drink for shutdown

Cheers to the shutdown...

That's not something a lot of people are saying, but at least one man wants you to tilt your glass to the deadlock.

Specialty soda maker Avery's Beverages released a new flavor Monday to commemorate the border wall dilemma.

He's calling it Shutdown Swill.

It's from the same folks who brought you such political sodas as Barack O-Berry, Hillary Hooch and Make America Grape Again.

'SHUTDOWN SWILL' - Federal workers can get their own free bottle of Shutdown Swill soda, which commemorates the longest government shutdown. https://t.co/3O2PDVsyDj pic.twitter.com/9A1VyJ56sI — News4JAX (@wjxt4) January 15, 2019

This concoction is as bitter as the politicians fighting in Washington.

But as the company's owner explains, it all started with getting the right look.

"We really wanted something green because it's the color of money. So it's blue raspberry and orange, blue and orange make green. Then we added a bunch of citric acid just for bitterness," Rob Metz said.

Metz says the soda is all in good fun and he'll giving a free bottle to any federal worker who stops by.

You can also pick a political side by selecting between a blue or red cap to top your pop.

