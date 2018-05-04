Silver Alert issued for missing 76-year-old Jacksonville man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert on Friday for a missing elderly man who suffers from dementia.

James Craig Hewett, 76, was reported missing Friday. He was last seen about 6:30 a.m. driving a lime green Hyundai Accent with the tag 2589PV.

Hewett, who has one leg and uses crutches, is described as 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes and a beard.

Anyone with information about Hewett's whereabouts is asked to notify the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

