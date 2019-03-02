Silver Alert issued for missing Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing/endangered adult and we are asking for the community’s assistance in locating her.

Earlier Saturday morning, officers responded to Crossview Drive in reference to a missing 86-year-old female.

The victim was last seen leaving her residence on Friday at 11 a.m. after having a disagreement with her husband and has yet to return.

The victim has been previously diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is known to become disoriented regularly. Upon leaving her residence, she was driving a White Toyota Prius 4 door bearing Florida Tag “Y31 UGC”.

**Silver Alert** Ellen Dora Jones, 86 yo, W/F, gray hair, hazel eyes, 5’3”, 110

lbs. Last seen wearing a pink flowered shirt and black pants and driving a white Toyota Prius 4 door (“like” picture attached) bearing Florida Tag

“Y31 UGC”. Call 904-630-0500 with information. pic.twitter.com/cGcBeaw7x4 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) March 2, 2019

The victim is identified as:

Name: Ellen Dora Jones

Age: 86

Race/Sex: White/Female

Hair/Eyes: Gray/Hazel

Height/Weight: 5’3”/110

Clothing: Pink-flowered shirt and black pants

Anyone having any information on Ms. Jones’ whereabouts or has seen her vehicle is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.



